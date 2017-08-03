Kagawad dead in drug buy-bust

By AARON RECUENCO

Police killed an incumbent barangay councilor during a shootout following a buy-bust operation Tuesday in San Fernando, Pampanga.



Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino, director of the Central Mindanao regional police identified the slain suspect as 37-year-old Aldrin Pamintuan who is a resident of Barangay Magliman in San Fernando City.

Pamintuan is said to be included in the city’s list of high-value target.

Aquino said his men immediately mapped out an operation against Pamintuan which was initially ruined after the suspect sensed the action against him.

Eventually, a brief gunfight reportedly occured that led to the death of Pamintuan.

Seized from Pamintuan were a .38 revolver, 13 sachets believed to be containing shabu and cash amounting to P2,300.

Central Luzon regional police is one of the leading regions in terms of the number of operations in the campaign against illegal drugs, including the number of drugs personalities killed.

