Rebellion raps vs 2 Maute men

By: With a report from Valerie Ann P. Lambo

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao (PNA) – Police have filed charges of rebellion and illegal possession of firearms against two alleged members of the Maute terrorist group in Marawi City as the police continued its clearing up operations with the Army in the besieged city.



Chief Supt. Reuben Theodore Sindac, police regional director for the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), said police officers in Lumbatan, Lanao del Sur quickly acted on a tip from civilians about the presence of two suspected jihadists in Barangay Pantar at 4 p.m. Monday.

Sindac identified the suspects as Sailanie Asral Mamaorong, 37, and Mama S. Batara also known as “Mamaorong.”

They have been charged by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (CIDG-ARMM).

Local officials and barangay leaders confirmed on Tuesday that Mamaorong and Batara are both henchmen of Omar and Abdullah Maute, founders of the Maute group.

Barangay officials in Lumbatan said the two militants were forced to leave Marawi City when they ran out of ammunition.

The arrested Maute members readily confessed to their participation in the May 23 Marawi City siege as planned by their leaders and by Isnilon Hapilon, self-proclaimed “amir” (leader) of the Abu Sayyaf.

