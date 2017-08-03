Richard, Sarah officially engaged

2 SHARES Share Tweet

LONG-time partners Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati are officially engaged after he proposed to her during their trip to Switzerland few months ago.

Gutierrez and Lahbati also made the confirmation in a series of Instagram posts on August 1.



“The stars aligned in the universe and this happened. I’m marrying my best friend,” said Lahbati on her IG post.

It was accompanied by a photo of Gutierrez who knelt as he proposed to Lahbati in Zermatt, Switzerland.

On a separate IG post, Gutierrez said: “I love you and I can’t wait to start this new chapter of our lives together.”

“You make me feel weightless in a world that has become so heavy,” said Gutierrez in another post.

Netizens congratulated the popular couple on social media.

Gutierrez and Lahbati have a son named Zion. They currently appear on Season 5 of “It Takes Gutz To Be A Gutierrez” on E! Channel. Gutierrez also stars in the popular primetime teleserye “La Luna Sangre.”

In June, the long-time partners announced they were celebrating their fifth anniversary as sweethearts. Gutierrez even gave Lahbati a promise ring.

“A promise ring for me is a promise of eternity, a promise of forever. A promise that I am yours forever and you’re mine forever,” said Lahbati during an interview in “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

Lahbati, who recently starred in the horror flick “Ang Pagsanib Kay Leah dela Cruz,” said in the same interview that she wants to get married in Europe and honeymoon will be in Costa Rica.

Related

comments