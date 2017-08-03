RW-Manila Masters golfest slated

Foreign players won the first four editions of the Resorts World Manila Masters. For its fifth and final leg, Resorts World Manila COO Stephen Reilly hopes that a Filipino will finally win the $1 million event.



“I am hoping that this year, we can have a Filipino champion to take away the Resorts World Manila Masters trophy,” said Reilly, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Resorts World Manila in a press briefing yesterday at the Diplomatic Hall ballroom of the Marriot Hotel Manila.

“This will be, I’m sad to say, the last leg of the Resorts World Manila Masters. It’s something that we have cherished, something that we have worked extremely hard to put the Philippines to be on the map as a destination of choice for golf,” said Reilly.

Chinese Liang Wen-Chong reigned supreme in the inaugural event in 2013, then Singapore’s Mardan Mamat won the trophy in 2014, and Natipong Srithong of Thailand bagged the championship in 2015.

Last year, it was S.S.P. Chawrasia of India ruled the tournament.

This year’s Resorts World Manila Masters s will be played again at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club on Nov. 9 to 12, and organizers have committed to put up a charity event to support the people affected by the unfortunate incident that occurred on June 2.

Like in the past, the event is part of the Asian Tour, and Jeff Kimble – Asian Tour Commercial Director, said that there are number of local players capable of winning the championship.

