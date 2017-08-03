West sues tour insurers for $10 million over canceled shows

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Rapper Kanye West has sued Lloyd’s of London for nearly $10 million in insurance payouts he claims he is owed after canceling his tour last year when he was hospitalized with a “serious, debilitating medical condition.”



West’s tour company, Very Good Touring Inc., filed the lawsuit claiming breach of contract in federal court in Los Angeles on Tuesday, saying that syndicates of Lloyd’s of London insurance market had delayed paying the rapper’s claim for his canceled shows.

