AFP chief: Continue fighting

By: Francis T. Wakefield

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Año visited troops stationed in Camp Ranao, Marawi City Wednesday and told them to stay alive and continue the fight against the Islamic State-inspired Maute Group.



“Just like in game of basketball, we are already winning, but we should not rest on our laurels,” Año said in his message to the troops.

“We must be more motivated and more persistent. Many among our soldiers want to be here to help, but not everyone is given this rare chance to be here, to fight,” Año said. “Just remember that what you are doing is not only for the country, but also for the future,” he added.

Año was accompanied during the visit by joint staff officers in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City and was welcomed by AFP Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Carlito G. Galvez Jr. and the commander of the Joint Task Force Marawi Brig. Gen. Joselito Bautista.

