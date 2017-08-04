Ceres-Negros falls to Singaporean club

Game Wednesday

(Panaad Stadium, Bacolod City)

7:30 p.m. – Ceres vs Home United

(Home leads 2-1 on aggregate)

Ceres-Negros conceded a goal late in the second half to suffer a 2-1 loss to Home United Wednesday night in the first leg of their ASEAN zonal finals in the AFC Cup at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.

Singapore international Hariss Harun produced the go-ahead goal six minutes before stoppage time off a set piece to allow host Home to gain the early advantage heading into next week’s return match at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City.



Harun’s winner came after Azkals midfielder Martin Steuble leveled the count for the visiting Busmen with a long strike in the first half for the much-needed away goal.

Ceres needs to produce at least a 1-0 victory at home to arrange an inter-zonal playoff meeting with Istiklol of Tajikistan later this month.

Stipe Plazibat, the hero of Home’s ASEAN zonal semis win over Global-Cebu, put the home side in front in the 11th minute.

Ceres was twice denied of an equalizing goal when attempts by Kevin Ingreso and Spaniard Fernando Rodriguez were disallowed for offside.

Meanwhile, Global beat Meralco-Manila, 2-1, Wednesday in the lone Philippines Football League match at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

By securing the full three points, Global moved two points behind Meralco and idle Kaya-Makati for the lead in the eight-team competition.

Meralco lost in its first game since the departure of brothers Phil and James Younghusband to join the Davao Aguilas.

