Global superstar Jay Park joins David Foster and Anggun in ‘Asia’s Got Talent’

By Ruel J. Mendoza

IN-ANNOUNCE ng AXN na kabilang na bilang isa sa tatlong judges ng second season of Asia’s Got Talent ang American-Korean pop sensation na si Jay Park.



Isang award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and savvy entrepreneur, CEO and founder of two successful record labels si Park at uupo siya kasama ang 16-time Grammy Award-winning music producer David Foster at internationally acclaimed singer and World Music Award winner Anggun bilang mga hurado ng AGT.

“Asia’s Got Talent may reach a lot of people, but mostly it unifies a lot of countries together and that’s what I’m most excited to see – the people. I’m looking forward to being amazed, shocked, motivated and inspired.

“I’m excited to be a part of the show, and I’m looking forward to joining the incredible David and Anggun to discover the next generation of Asian stars,” sey pa ni Park.

Sa October 2017 na ang pagbalik ng Asia’s Got Talent sa AXN Channel. Ang grand prize sa matatanghal na grand champion ay $100,000.

“We are thrilled with the judges’ table this season as each judge brings their own style, voice and skillset to the show.

Jay has a massive fan base in Asia, so AXN viewers will be excited that he has been selected to join an already powerful judges’ table featuring David Foster and Anggun.

“While the first season of Asia’s Got Talent on AXN rocked the region as the number one show in primetime, the second season promises to up the ante and cement the show’s place as the biggest, most mesmerizing talent contest in the world,” ayon pa sa AXN.

Noong first season in 2015, tinanghal na grand champion ay ang shadow play group na El Gamma Penumbra from the Philippines.

