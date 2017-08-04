How are MJ’s three children?

LIVES AFTER MJ – Eight years after the death of Michael Jackson, how are his three kids doing?

People magazine gives an update.

PRINCE , 21 – He loves music but says he didn’t inherit MJ’s singing and dancing prowess. Prince works behind the camera, producing and directing under his very own King’s Son Productions. Prince studies at LA’s Loyola Marymount University.



PARIS, 19 – “ She is who my dad is,” elder brother Prince describes Paris, Hollywood’s latest IT girl. She’s been studying acting since she was 12 and now lives by herself in a tiny music studio in Encico, California. Paris is a model and is cast in the thriller “Gringo,” starring Charlize Theron.

She used to battle depression and drug addiction after her father’s death and attempted suicide. But she’s okay now.

(The mother of Prince and Paris is Debbie Rowe)

BLANKET, 15 – The youngest child, Blanket changed his name to Bigi in 2015 after reportedly being bullied for years.

He had difficult times adjusting after MJ’s death; used to be shy and lost, but he is now confident. He’s enrolled in

a private school. Bigi lives with his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, in a Calabasas mansion in California.

His mother is not identified.

(Prince, Paris, and Blanket are said to be heirs to more than $1 billion fortune)

