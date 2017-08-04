  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Milkshake fulfills dying woman’s wish

    CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio native in hospice care in Virginia had a dying wish fulfilled last month – one last mocha milkshake from a popular suburban Cleveland restaurant.

    Fifty-year-old Emily Pomeranz died Friday of pancreatic cancer. With help from a friend in Virginia and the longtime owner of Tommy’s in Cleveland Heights, the shake arrived four days earlier.

    A photo of a smiling Pomeranz holding the shake and the “The Milkshake Mission” story have traveled much farther than the drink’s 375-mile (603-kilometer) trip.

    Restaurant owner Tommy Fello initially wasn’t sure how it could be accomplished after getting a call from Pomeranz’s friend Sam Klein. Fello made it work, packing the shake in dry ice and shipping it overnight.

