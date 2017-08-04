MMPC taps new CEO

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. has announced the appointment of Mutsuhiro Oshikiri as the new president and chief executive officer of MMPC effective last August 1.



Oshikiri succeeded Yoshiaki Kato who started his assignment at MMPC in March 2015.

Although he was the youngest president and CEO at the age of 49 that was assigned to MMPC and served a short term of only two years and four months, Kato was able to drive the company towards several significant milestones.

Kato concluded his term in the Philippines with a great legacy and will be remembered for his hard work and dedication in driving the company to achieving its goals.

It was during Kato’s term when MMPC officially moved its manufacturing plant and offices from Cainta, Rizal to Sta. Rosa City, Laguna.

