P20-M fake bags seized

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Jeffrey G. Damicog

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents seized Tuesday some P20 million worth of fake branded bags when they raided retail stores in Pasay City.



Agents of NBI-National Capital Region (NBI-NCR) confiscated 6,742 fake The North Face bags from stores located at the Baclaran Terminal Plaza Mall on Taft Avenue Extension.

Operatives also seized more items of the fake brand from four stock rooms located at Sunjoy Tower 1 on Capt. Ambo St.

The NBI said the owners of the stores will be charged with Trademark Infringement under the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

The operation was conducted following surveillance and test buys conducted by the NBI.

The NBI launched the operations based on the complaint of Orion Support Incorporated (OSI), a market research firm representing the Intellectual Property Rights of The North Face Apparel Corp. in the Philippines. The raids were covered by a search warrant from Judge Maria Victoria Soriano-Villadolid of Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 24.

Related

comments