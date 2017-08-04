PAL reasserts domestic position with new Q400s

CEBU – The first commercial flight of the world’s first dual-class turboprop airplane took off last August 1 from Mactan International Airport bound for Caticlan and Clark, marking Philippine Airlines’ serious reassertion of its domestic market dominance.



A total of 12 next-generation bi-class Bombardier Q400 – with a seating capacity of 86, including six Premium Economy seats – will be utilized to expand PAL’s domestic network using operational hubs in Manila, Cebu, and Clark.

By yearend, PAL will utilize the propeller-driven Q400 and Q300 on seven domestic routes out of Clark and 12 out of Cebu.

PAL flies its fleet of turboprops to Basco, Busuanga, Naga City, Calbayog, Catarman, Surigao, Butuan City, Cagayan de Oro City, Caticlan, Tacloban City, Legazpi City, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, and soon to Zamboanga City and Jolo.

PAL is the first airline to use the next-generation Q400 with enhanced features, offering passengers full service even on short flights.

Over the last seven decades, PAL operated various types of turboprops to link far-flung islands and outlying rural communities.

