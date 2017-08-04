Pasay 7-stag derby today

New participants take center stage when the 2017 Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) stag circuit sizzles today at Pasay City Cockpit.



A 7-stag derby will be held today and on Aug. 11 and 18 (for LGBA old stags, red wingbands ) with Sagupaan Complexor 3000 as sponsor.

Guaranteed prize is P1 million for an entry fee of P11,000.

The rest of the LGBA members collide on Aug. 21, 25, 28 and Sept. 1 and 8 (regular stags, blue wingbands).

The second leg will be held on Sept. 11, 18 and 22 and the third leg on Sept. 29, Oct. 2 and 6.

The 2017 LGBA Breeder of the Year will receive P1 million and trophy while the second and third placers get P300,000 and P200,000 respectively.

For inquiries: 0917-5281846 ( Erica ); 0939 – 4724206 ( Ace ) or 843 -1746; 816 -6750 and 843 -1890.

