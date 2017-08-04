Rody ready to end talks with Reds

By: Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte has made up his mind and is ready to formally end the peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front.

Duterte said aside from his verbal pronouncement, he will issue a formal Notice of Termination on the peace talks.

“Meron pa ba ibang protocol diyan? Ayoko na, sabi ko. Is there any other protocol I have to comply before it becomes final?” Duterte asked. “What is that? Written? Give me a piece of paper and I will write for you, give it to them,” he said.



According to the Chief Executive, nothing can be expected from the Reds anymore regarding the peace talks and he would not waste his time on them anymore.

“There is nothing to expect any talks so why continue talking? What do you intend to accomplish?” Duterte asked.

“It only ends up at name-calling and shouting. Don’t waste my time there are so many things to do,” he added.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, in an interview over Brigada News FM yesterday morning, confirmed that there will be no more talks with the Reds following Duterte’s recent pronouncement.

Bello, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, and Peace Process Adviser Jesus Dureza had urged the public to not preempt the decision of the President.

According to Bello, even back-channel talks with the rebels in the Netherlands are now cancelled.

“Wala nang ganoon. Sinabi na ng Presidente, ‘no more talks,’” the former Peace Panel chair said over Brigada News FM.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Ana Marie Banaag said during the Palace press briefing yesterday morning that they are not sure when the official notice would come out.

“We will wait for it. For now we cannot comment. But in so far as to the interview with the President, it is very clear that he will give it,” Banaag said.

Duterte cancelled the peace talks with the Reds following an encounter between the NPA and members of the Presidential Security Group in North Cotabato last month.

The President has dared CPP founder Joma Sison to come back to the Philippines and fight his war instead of living leisurely in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

