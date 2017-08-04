Team Caguioa advances

Proving that they have the never-say-die spirit running in their veins, Team Caguioa emerged as the champions of the Camarines Sur leg of the 2017 PBA Ginebra San Miguel 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament in dramatic fashion, topping Team Slaughter, 15- 13, last Friday.



With the game tied at 13 with 11 seconds left, Gawyn Fernandez drained the gamewinning two-pointer from the right corner to seal the victory and earn their ticket to the National Finals.

The 6-foot-3 Fernandez powered Team Caguioa with nine points, as he was joined by Dan Michael Martin, Daniell Martin Uy, and Raphael Jude De Vera in the squad. It was a joyful occasion which attracted troves of fans in Calabanga, the third biggest town in Camarines Sur’s third district, and even saw Vice President Leni Robredo grace the event.

Also among the VIPs who attended were Mayor Eduardo Severo, Ginebra San Miguel Area Sales Manager for South Luzon Mr. Jaime Factor, Marketing Manager Mr. Ronald Rudolf Molina, Ginebra San Miguel Brand Manager Mr. Paolo Jose Tupaz, Territory Sales Manager Mr. Silver Zafranco, and PBA deputy for basketball operations Mr. Eric Castro, and Sports Coordinator Mr. Edpher Brojan.

The week prior, Team Aguilar lorded in Sariaya, Quezon as Kenneth Mercado, Jervin Deduyo, Virgilio VJ Serios, and Junmark Silvarez dominated Team Tenorio, 21-10, in the Finals at Computer Systems Technological College Gym.

Those winning squads hiked the National Finalists to 12, with four more regional tiffs set in La Union, Davao, Cebu, and Tacloban in August.

