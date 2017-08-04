World slots up in Cobra Ironman 70.3

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Thirty berths in next year’s World Championship will be up for grabs in the Cobra Energy Drink Ironman 70.3 Philippines, which fires off Sunday at Shangrila-La Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.

Over 2,600 triathletes from a record 51 countries are set to see action in the country’s premier triathlon, including the elite pros slugging it out not only for the top $5,000 purse in the men’s and women’s divisions but also for coveted slots in the world tilt slated in Mandela Bay, South Africa next year.



Meanwhile, the IronGirl gets under way today (Friday, Aug. 4), a 5k fun run for 12 years old and above, which serves as part of the number of side events ushering in the Cobra Ironman weekend following the Sunlife Bike Out Wednesday.

The ever-popular IronKids will be held tomorrow (Saturday) along with the competitions among Filipino elites, CEO tri racers and close to 2,000 age-groupers and mixed, all-male and all-female relay participants in the event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. and backed by title sponsor Cobra Energy Drink and presentor Tourism Promotions Board Philippines and Summit Natural Drinking Water, also the official hydration partner.

For details, visit sunriseevents.com.ph.

The IronGirl promises to be an exciting event with the 500 slots sold out in just two days, underscoring its growing popularity among female runners and fitness buffs.

Aussies Tim Reed and Dimity-Lee Duke, on the other hand, loom as the aces to beat in the elite pro side which also drew the likes of Aussie Tim Van Berkel, Mauricio Mendez of Mexico, Brent McMahon of Canada, Kiwi Cameron Brown and another Aussie ace Sam Betten, winner of the recent Regent 5150 in Subic.

Also in the fold are Braden Currie, Eddie Rawles and Callum Millward of New Zealand, David Mainwaring, Alexander Polizzi and Luke Bell of Australia, Americans Brad Williams and Iain Alexandridis, Czech Jakub Langhammer, Johan Stofberg of South Africa, Italian Jonathan Ciavatella and Eric Watson of Bahrain, all raring to beat Reed’s 3:51:46 clocking last year.

Out to crowd Duke for the women’s crown are compatriots Jacqueline Thisleton, Alise Selsmark, Kirra Seidel, Monica Juhart and Kerry Mulholland, Hungarian Anna Eberhardt, New Zealand’s Amelia Watkinson and local bet Kim Kilgroe.

Other backers of the event are Asics, Gatorade, Prudential Guarantee, Philippine Airlines, Globe, Oakley, TYR and Active Network.

Other sponsors are Mactan Resort & Spa, Lapu-Lapu City, Megaworld, Sun Life Financial, David’s Salon, Intercare, Alaska, GU, Timex, DeVant, Regent, Omega Pain Killer, Sanicare, AlcoPlus, Bionic Cebu, Daylong and media partners The Philippine Star, ABS-CBN Sports + Action, AsiaTRI.com and Finisher Pix.

Related

comments