Alaska IronKids gets going

LAPU-LAPU CITY – Young triathletes Tara Borlain and Juan Francisco Baniqued hope to end their careers in the Alaska IronKids with a bang when the premier age-group event is held today at the Shangri-La Mactan here.



Borlain and Baniqued have won the girls and boys categories over the past few years, and the two are hoping to keep their winning traditions.

Borlain, the 14 year-old defending champion of the popular siblings with sisters Chezka and Sam, won in every age category in the IronKids since she first competed in the swim-bike-run event in 2012.

In the girls’ 13-14 bracket last year, Tara edged her sister Sam for the title.

While her sister is no longer in the category as the eldest of the Borlain siblings moved up on a different category (adult), the likes of Karen Andrea Manayon and Everly Jana Macalalad are expected to give Borlain a tough fight for the championship.

On the other hand, Baniqued, 14, from Biñan, Laguna, is likewise tipped to prevail in the boys’ 13-14 category after his triumphs the last two years, including in the same division last year.

Also expected to contend for the title in the event produced and organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. and backed by title sponsor Cobra Energy Drink and presentor Tourism Promotions Board Philippines and Summit Natural Drinking Water, the official hydration partner are Joe Bernard Sarmiento and JM Arao.

