Metamorphosis wins

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Johnny Decena

BALIK ang ligaya sa Metro Turf kung saan tinatampukan nito sa idaraos na Sunday’s ‘’4th Leg 4YO Local and above Stakes Race.

Set to be disputed at the most popular distance of 1,600 meters or 1 mile, the entries here are BC Abalos Jr.’s couple entry Heiress Of Hope/Lakan, NO Morales, Messi HS Esguerra’s Manalig Ka and EB Dimacuhas Blue Berry.



The winner gets P300,000 while the second to 4th placers shall receive P112,500, P62,500 and P25,000 respectively.

Breeder’s Purse: P15,000 to the breeder of the winning horse.

All other races today will have a guaranteed prize of P120,000 to the winner only sponsored by Metro Turf, Inc.

Samantala, at Santa Ana naman last Sunday, nagwagi ang 2nd choice at come- from-behind fashion si Metamorphosis sa 2,000 meters 3rd Leg Hopeful Stakes Race upang makamit ang top prize of P600,000 for owner Hermie Esguerra.

Ang Metamorphosis ay naorasan ng 2:09.

Sumegundo rito, 3 and half meters behind ay Bossa Nova, 3rd ang Cerveza Rosas at 4th and last ang Stockholm na nakasimot ng P225,000, P125,000 at P50,000 respectively.

Breeder’s purse ay P30,000 sponsored by Philracom.

So there…. see you guys at our usual Samson’s Billiard OTB at Saint Joseph and/or at Obet dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick, Cainta.

Related

comments