On National Artists, Magsaysay Awardees

‘ANAK NG PETA’ – It’s unfortunate that Soxie Topacio died before it was announced that PETA (Philippine Educational Theater Association) won this year’s Magsaysay Awards along with other Asian citizens, including Lilia de Lima (aunt of feisty Sen. Leila de Lima). It could have warmed Soxie’s heart as he was an original “Anak ng PETA.”



The founder of PETA, Cecile Guidote Alvarez, also won years back the Magsaysay Award, said to be the Asian Nobel Prize. Cecile ought to be proclaimed National Artist.

Another “Anak ng PETA,” Lino Brocka, is both National Artist and Magsaysay Awardee. Yes a “double awardee.”

‘DOUBLE AWARDEE’ – The other “double awardees?’’

Bien Lumbera, the leading light of the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, which gives the annual Urian Awards.

F. Sionil Jose – literary giant who, if you ask me, is of Nobel Prize calibre.

Nick Joaquin, whose masterpieces have been adapted for the big screen… well some of them, including “Larawan” and “Tatarin.”

DISTINCTION – Two movie stars have the distinction of being named National Artists and Magsaysay Awardees.

Fernando Poe Jr. is National Artist for being actor, producer, writer, director. And conserving his films, some of them are classics like “Aguila,” “Asedillo,” and “Panday.”

Rosa Rosal is a Magsaysay awardee, not for her movies which are impressive, but for her public service, especially Red Cross.

Six directors are National Artists: Gerry de Leon, Bert Avellana, Eddie Romero, Manuel Conde, Lino Brocka, and Ishmael Bernal.

Nearer home. Manila Bulletin’s Zac Zarian is a Magsaysay Awardee. He writes about agriculture.

