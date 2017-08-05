Over 1,000 cops tagged in text complaints

By: Francis T. Wakefield

The Philippine National Police-Counter-Intelligence Task Force (PNP-CITF) is validating reports of alleged involvement of more than 1,122 PNP personnel in illegal activities.



A total of 41 PNP personnel and 15 civilians have been arrested, mostly for extortion, over the last six months since the activation of CITF in January 2017.

According to Police Senior Supt. Chuiquito Malayo, CITF Commander, his office has received 1,180 police – related concerns out of the 7,049 reports and complaints received thru its SMS reporting hotline 09986702286 and 09957958569.

These reports identified 1,122 police personnel (249 officers and 873 non-officers) allegedly involved in different forms of irregularities, Malayo said.

