Rody visits Marawi again

By: Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos and Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte yesterday returned to the besieged Marawi City for the second time in 15 days to visit and boost the morale of government troops fighting militants.



Duterte first visited Marawi last July 20 after two failed attempts due to bad weather.

Photos shared by Special Assistant to the President Christopher Go to the media showed Duterte, clad in military attire, being surrounded by soldiers excited to take a photo with the 72-year-old President.

He also visited wounded soldiers in Camp Ranao and gave a short message before the members of Joint Task Force Marawi.

Meanwhile, the conflict in Marawi has been narrowed down to two problematic barangays but operations against the Islamic State-inspired militants have become much more challenging, Armed Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr. said.

Padilla said the militants continue to hold 80 to 100 hostages and have scattered improvised explosive devices and other traps across the city.

