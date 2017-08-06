AFP includes drug test as requirement for promotion

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has included drug testing in its requirement for promotion and trainings and schoolings abroad to ensure that no soldier and civilian employees are using or addicted to illegal drugs.



Col. Edgard Arevalo, chief military information officer, said the move is part of the effort of the AFP leadership to make all military camps and officers across the country a drug-free workplace.

“Drug testing will be part of the requirements for promotion, schooling, and designations to key positions of all our members in the military, including our civilian employees,” said Arevalo.

He warned that personnel who would test positive in both the initial conduct of drug test and the subsequent confirmatory tests would be in for a lot of trouble as these may lead to dismissal from service.

Arevalo said the new policy is not selective since it also mandates top brass of both the AFP and the Department of National Defense to be subjected to annual drug test.

“The DND Circular requires all persons in decision-making positions from the Secretary of National Defense to all Generals and Flag Officers of the AFP, down to Division Chiefs of the DND and all its attached Bureaus to undergo the annual drug test,” said Arevalo.

Approved last July 17 by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, the policy provides for the institutionalization of the drug-free workplace policy and the adoption of the uniform guidelines on drug testing program.

The circular also stipulates procedures in the disposition of personnel found administratively liable of using illegal drugs and or committing any prohibited acts under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Aaron B. Recuenco)

