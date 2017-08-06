Megabuilders nears finals

Megabuilders exacted revenge against Air Force, 19-25, 16-25, 25-20, 26-24, 15-10, yesterday to inch closer to the finals of the Premier Volleyball League men’s tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Volley Bolts rallied from two sets down to move a victory away from clinching a berth in the finals.

National University standout Bryan Bagunas erupted with 20 points on 14 kills as the Megabuilders erased the memory of that five-set elims defeat to the Troopers that pulled them to second place in the semis.

Francis Saura was also unstoppable and finished with 18 points, highlighting his performance with five of the team’s seven blocks.

Fauzi Ismail also stepped up in the offensive lane by firing all his 16 points on attacks, even as Kim Malabunga contributed 10 points.

Air Force outshone Megabuilders in spikes (61-56) and blocks (10-7), but the Volley Bolts’ resolve in the fourth set gave them the momentum until the deciding frame.

Jeffrey Malabanan and Howard Mojica scored 16 points each for Air Force as it needs to regain its composure today to keep its title bid alive.

Cignal also drew the first blood in its own semis affair against Sta. Elena with a 25-16, 25-16, 20-25, 25-18 win.

Ysay Marasigan led the HD Spikers with 17 points, while Lorenzo Capate and Rex Intal added 13 points each. (Kristel Satumbaga)

