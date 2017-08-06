Risa lauds Duterte for hiking fines vs abusive hospitals

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Sen. Risa Hontiveros yesterday lauded President Duterte for signing Republic Act 10932 or the Strengthened Anti-Hospital Deposit Law that raises penalties for hospitals that refuse to treat patients in emergency cases without first paying a deposit.



“Under the new law, stricter penalties would be served to hospitals that would refuse treatment of emergency case patients because of lack of money,” Hontiveros, sponsor of the measure, said.

“Mas mahalaga ang buhay kesa kita. Dahil sa batas na ito, wala ng mahirap na itataboy ng mga abusadong hospital. Wala ng mahirap na magmamakaawa para sa medical na kalinga,’’ she said.

Hontiveros said penalties embedded in the law include imprisonment of up to four to six years.

Fines have also been increased to reflect the strengthening of the regulation. Hospitals that refuse to provide emergency patients with basic care face penalties ranging from P100,000 to P1,000,000.

The law also gives authority to the Department of Health to revoke the license of a health facility after three repeated violations committed pursuant to an established policy of the hospital or clinic or upon the instruction of its management.

“It is the duty of the State to provide adequate health care to its citizens. This law is a reflection of this duty and of our continued commitment to improve and provide sufficient health care to the sectors of society that need it the most. People who need emergency medical care can now be assured of stronger rights under the law,” Hontiveros said.

“I thank my fellow senators for supporting this law and the Executive branch for signing the measure before the expiry of the 30-day period given under the Constitution when the bill would have lapsed into law,” Hontiveros added. (Mario B. Casayuran)

Related

comments