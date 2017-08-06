RTC judge shot dead in Butuan

A Regional Trial Court judge was shot dead by gunmen on board a motorcycle in Alviola Village, Baan Kilometer 3, Butuan City yesterday.

Butuan police identified the victim as Judge Godofredo B. Abul Jr., 68, of the Regional Trial Court Branch 4, Hall of Justice, Libertad, Butuan.



Investigation showed that the victim and his wife were about to board their Mitsubishi Montero Sports Utility Vehicle when two men onboard a motorcycle arrived at around 10 a.m.

The suspects pulled out their guns and fired at the victim several times, killing him on the spot. Abul’s wife Bernadette was also hit.

The gunmen escaped while Bernadette was taken to a hospital.

Police are now determining the motive and identities of the suspects.

Chief Supt. Rolando B. Felix, director of Northeastern Mindanao Police Regional Office 13, ordered Butuan police chief Senior Supt. Percival Augustus P. Placer to create a task force that will fasttrack the investigation of the incident.

Police intelligence sources here said that Abul is handling some sensitive cases, particularly on drugs. (Mike U. Crismundo)

