So holds Nakamura to a draw

Grandmaster Wesley So drew with GM Hikaru Nakamura of the United States to remain at joint fourth place after three rounds in the 2017 GCT Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday.



So split the point with Nakamura after 69 moves of a Guico Piano to hike his tally to 1.5 points on one victory, one loss, and one draw in this nine-round tournament.

He is tied with Nakamura, Indian GM Viswanathan Anand, Russian GM Sergey Karjakin, and Armenian GM Levon Aronian.

The Cavite-born woodpusher is currently half a point behind leaders GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway, GM Fabiano Caruana of the United States, and French GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, who also halve the point with their respective rivals.

Carlsen drew with Anand in 66 moves of Ruy Lopez Opening, Caruana split the point with Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi in 38 moves of Sicilian Defense, and Vachier-Lagrave halved the point with Russian GM Peter Svidler after 43 moves of a Ruy Lopez game.

So next faces Svidler, who is at solo ninth with 1 point.

