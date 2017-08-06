Village execs yield guns

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Ten persons, mostly Ozamiz City barangay chairmen, have surrendered 42 long and short firearms allegedly issued by the Parojinog family to the Philippine National Police.



Chief Supt. Timoteo G. Pacleb, director of the Police Regional Office 10, said these firearms were considered “loose” and must be turned over immediately to proper authorities.

A campaign against loose firearms in Ozamiz was conducted following simultaneous raids last July 30 in which Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr. and 15 others, including his wife and brother, were killed. (Camcer O. Imam)

