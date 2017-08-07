Diane Querrer: Accountant, beauty queen, broadcaster

Former beauty queen and University Athletic Association of the Philippines courtside reporter Diane Querrer is one of those fresh faces on television who delivers the latest news and happenings for the daily morning show “Bagong Pilipinas” on PTV 4.



“Dream ko na talaga ang maging reporter. Actually, accountancy ako nun pero I’m doing courtside reporting sa ABS CBN for University of Sto. Tomas,” said Querrer, when asked how she got into broadcasting, during an interview at the Mackay Green Energy at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City recently.

“Passion ko na talaga angmaging reporter. After I passed the board exam and worked for an auditing firm, I told my parents I want to study again. So recently, I graduated in Broadcast Communication sa UP Diliman.

“Nung mga last year ko sa UP Diliman, konting units na lang naman yun, nag work na ako sa PTV. Nagstart ako sa morning show ‘BagongPilipinas.’ After the morning show, I do anchor which is ‘Daily Info.’ Then later I will do field reports,” Querrer said.

Her daily routine does not end there. The former Miss Philippines Earth-Air 2014 also hosts a weekend program for the the state-owned network.

“I also have a show on weekends, that’s 5 to 5:30 a.m and it’s called ‘Byaheng Bukid’ with Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol.

“Thankful din ako kay Catherine Untalan (former Miss Philippines Earth) kasi nauna sya sa akin sa PTV 4. Na introduce nya ako sa network,” added Querrer.

Querrer said that she did not regret joining the Miss Philippines Earth beauty contest in 2014.

Querrer said that she hopes to help the poor and other organizations now that she is into broadcasting.

“Noong una, gusto ko lang magamit yung napag-aralan kosa Broadcast Communication. But eventually, I realized na gusto mong makagawa ng mga storya at maging avenue for some individuals or organizations that will create an impact. Mahirap pero I’m trying.

“In the end, you will realize that being a broadcaster has a greater purpose which is to become a voice for the marginalized or be an avenue for pushing an advocacies,” said Querrer. (Robert R. Requintina)

