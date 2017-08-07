PBA DL: Teng leads MVP race

Flying V’s Jeron Teng is showing why he’s being groomed as one of the top prospects in next season’s PBA Draft as he emerged as one of the frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player before the semifinals of the PBA D-League Foundation Cup.



The former La Salle star averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists to lead the Thunder to a rare 10-game sweep of the elimination round. Teng also ended the elims by registering three consecutive triple-doubles.

Members of the media, the PBA Commissioner’s Cup and league broadcaster Sports5 will deliberate the MVP winner, which will be known during the finals.

Also in the running are Teng’s teammate Gab Banal (13.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists) and Cignal’s Raymar Jose (11.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists) and Jason Perkins (15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists).

Tanduay’s Lester Alvarez (13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists) and Paul Varilla (10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists), Centro Escolar University’s JK Casino (11.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists) and Marinerong Pilipino’s Julian Sargent (10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists) also are being considered for the said plum. (Jonas Terrado)

