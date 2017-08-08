Aaron Carter comes out as bisexual

AMERICAN singer Aaron Carter came out as a bisexual as he said that he finds boys and girls attractive.

“This doesn’t bring me to shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time what I would like lifted off me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was about 13-years-old, I started to find boys and girls attractive,” said Carter on Twitter.



“There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.

“To me music has always been my temple. Music will always be what transcends all of us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven.

“But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment.”

Carter, 29, ended his emotional letter on Twitter with a quote from singer Boy George of the Culture Club. “I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.”

Carter started his career in 1997 but it was in year 2000 when fans started to notice him after his sophomore album went to No. 4 on the US Billboard charts.

Throughout his career, Carter only had minor success in music unlike his older brother Nick who is a member of the popular boy band The Backstreet Boys.

Carter is currently on tour for his “Love” CD. In 2008, the singer was arrested for speeding. In July, Carter was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana charges. Later he also discussed his health issues such as hiatal hernia and lactose intolerance.

