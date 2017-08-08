CdO hosts Shell chess

The Shell National Youth Active Chess Championships (SNYACC) swings to Mindanao this month with a huge turnout expected in the Northern Mindanao qualifying leg at SM City in Cagayan de Oro.



Organizers of the country’s longest running talent search brace for another banner field in the third leg of the five-stage regional elims on Aug. 12-13, the region being one of the hotbeds of the sport in its more than two decades of staging.

A fierce battle looms in all three divisions with the top two from the kiddies, juniors and seniors divisions, plus the top female player gaining berths in the national finals slated in October.

Registration is on-going on a first-come, first-served basis with slots limited to 400. Registration forms can also be downloaded from https://www.shell.com.ph/shell_chess. Fee is pegged at P100.

