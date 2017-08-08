Dozens killed in Afghan attack

By: Sputnik

Daesh and Taliban terrorists executed up to 40 hostages in the northern Afghan province of Sare Pol, Zabihullah Amani, a spokesman for the governor of the province told Sputnik on Sunday.



“Daesh and Taliban terrorists committed a horrible massacre after capturing the Mirza Olang area. According to first reports, some 30 to 40 people were shot,” Amani said, adding that women, children, and elderly people were among the victims of the terrorists.

Mirza Olang has recently become a site of heavy fighting with terrorists. According to Amani, local armed forces asked for support of the country’s authorities and military.

Afghanistan has long been experiencing political, social and security instability, mostly due to the activity of the Taliban and Daesh.

