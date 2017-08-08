IBP slams killing of Butuan judge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Rey G. Panaligan

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines yesterday joined the Supreme Court in its call for the immediate investigation and the arrest of those responsible in the killing last week of Butuan City Regional Trial Court Judge Godofredo Abul Jr.



In a statement, the IBP said that “summary and violent death sentences administered by unknown individuals are no substitute for a working judicial system.”

“The IBP sees the killing of Judge Abul as a stain against the Rule of Law. We view all judges as members of our profession – one that is sworn to protect everyone’s right to life, liberty, and property. Any life – be it innocent or guilty – does not deserve to be taken away so lightly by unaccountable assassins.”

“We are committed to upholding the judicial process and work against those who applaud its erosion. We call on our law enforcement authorities to take all necessary steps to ensure that the killers and their principals are found so that they may be brought to justice,” it added.

Related

comments