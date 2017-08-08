Ironman 70.3 a huge success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LAPU-LAPU CITY – Sunrise Events Inc. chief Wilfred Steven Uytengsu Jr. is satisfied with the success of the just-concluded Cobra Ironman 70.3, but he knows they have to do better next year.

After all, the country will be the stage again for the Asia Pacific leg of Ironman.



“Just looking at the turnouts, listening to the pros, looking at how many first time pros are coming to the race, how many first timers did the race this weekend, by all metrics, it’s a very successful race. I’m pleased,” said the Alaska Aces owner Uytengsu late Sunday here.

“There are things we wish we could do a little bit better, but that’s my secrets to improve on to show you all next year. We’ve had some of the best athletes in the world,” added Uytengsu.

Tim Reed of Australia bagged his third straight Ironman 70.3 Cebu leg following another spectacular performance as he edged XTerra champion Mauricio Mendez of Mexico and compatriot Ryan Fisher.

The 32-year-old Reed, the reigning Ironman 70.3 world champion, finished the 113km event – participated by nearly 2,700 triathletes – with a time of three hours, 54 minutes and seven tenths of a second.

Watkinson, on the other hand, bagged the title as she clocked in four hours, 29 minutes and 17 seconds to beat Australia’s Jacqueline Thistleton (4:35:53) and Kerry Morris (4:39:11).

“Tim (Reed) had maybe the perfect race. He was so strong and I think he’ll tell you that he won by that much. Amelia was a high favorite, a great athlete so nothing to take away from her,” said Uytengsu.

For next year’s Ironman 70.3, Uytengsu already mention that the Queen City of the South will again stage the Asia Pacific next year, which serves as the qualifier for the 2018 World Championship in South Africa.

Last year, Cebu hosted the Asia Pacific event won by Reed and then five-time champion Caroline Steffen, the Swiss who did not join this year as she is on the fifth month of her pregnancy.

“We have a lot of momentum going to our 10th year so I’m very, very happy,” Uytengsu said.

Related

comments