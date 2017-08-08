Mahigpit na smoking ban sa Manila

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Jaimie Rose R. Aberia

Mahigpit na ipatutupad ng pamahalaang lungsod ng Maynila ang nationwide smoking ban lalo na sa school zones.

Sinabi ni Division of City Schools (DCS) Manila superintendent Dr. Wilfredo Cabral na nakikipag-ugnayan sila sa city hall para sa pagpapatupad ng smoking ban.



“We’ve come up with issuances in support of this anti-smoking regulation. What we have been doing is coordinate with concerned city hall agencies such as the health office and licensing, since we do not have jurisdiction over business establishments selling tobacco products,” paliwanag ni Cabral.

Ipinagbabawal ng Executive Order No. 26 ang pagbebenta at pagdistribute ng tobacco products within 100 meters ng schools, public playgrounds, youth hostels at iba pang lugar na pinupuntahan lagi ng mga bata. Wala ring itatalagang Designated Smoking Areas (DSAs) sa mga naturang lugar.

“Schools are considered smoke-free zones so talagang bawal ang paninigarilyo o pagbebenta ng sigarilyo within the school premises,” ayon kay Cabral.

Related

comments