QC mayor sends off Under-13 booters

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
By: Chito Chavez
Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista yesterday led city officials in sending off the U-13 team of the Quezon City Football Club (QCFC) that will represent the Philippines in the Gothia Cup 2017 from August 12 to 20 in Shenyang, China.
Bautista said that the 21-strong team with age ranging from 11 to 12 is scheduled to leave with the four-man coaching staff in partnership with the Laos Football Club.
The QC Football Club headed by retired Marine Colonel Jameel RM Jaymalin is under the QC Street Soccer League Organizing Committee.
More than 40 countries will compete in the Gothia Cup 2017 which is the largest world youth football tournament.
“This year nagkaroon ng invitation ang Gothia Cup. Ito ang pinakamalaking world youth football tournament. Nagpadala sila ng invitation kay Mayor Herbert Bautista kaya nakipag-usap ang Quezon City Football Club kay Mayor Bautista at Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte kung pwede itong magpadala ng team,” QCFC coach JayR Ubales said.
The team members of QC Football Club are the selected young football players from different communities in Quezon City, including Barangays Payatas, Socorro, Sto. Cristo, Tatalon, and Culiat.
The QC Football Club has competed in the Pilipinas Cup and placed 4th in the Borneo Cup 2016.
“Usually financial grants ang ibinibigay ng Quezon City government sa Quezon City Football Club. Kami’y natutuwa sa sinabi nina Mayor Bautista at Vice Mayor Joy na magpasa o mag-submit kami ng proposal kung paano mapapalaganap ang hilig sa football sa buong city at lahat ng barangay magkaroon ng football program,” Ubales said.