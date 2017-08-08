Reporter shot dead in Sultan Kudarat

By: Joseph Jubelag

A reporter-cum-columnist of a local newspaper was killed by gunmen riding a motorcycle in President Qurino, Sultan Kudarat yesterday.



Police identified the victim as Leodoro Diaz, 60, reporter and columnist of daily tabloid Sapol News Bulletin. He was also a reporter for Balita newspaper.

Investigation showed that the victim was driving a motorcycle with his son as the backrider when the former was shot in the head by one of the suspects tailing them on the national highway in Barangay Kalanawi.

Diaz had been tackling corruption in local government, illegal gambling, and drugs in the province. He was a former policeman before he became a reporter.

