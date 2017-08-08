Sotto seeks probe on Bautista

By: Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

Senate Majority Floor Leader Vicente C. Sotto III called on his colleagues yesterday to look into the allegations of Commission on Elections Chairman Andres Bautista’s ill-gotten wealth.



Sotto filed Resolution No. 456 directing the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on Bautista’s undeclared assets claimed by his estranged wife, Patricia Paz.

Sotto asked the Senate to probe Bautista’s alleged non-compliance with Republic Act 6713, or the “Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees,” which mandates public servants to submit under oath their assets, liabilities, net worth, and financial and business interests.

“The Comelec, as a Constitutional body, must not only be compliant with the laws ensuring honesty and integrity in the performance of government service, but also be above any suspicion of irregularity being the guardian of the Philippine electoral system,” Sotto said in his resolution.

