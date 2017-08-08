Trader loses P2.1 M to thieves

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Martin A. Sadongdong

Four suspected members of “Basag Kotse” gang stole P2.1 million worth of jewelry, cash and other valuables from a businessman in Pasay City over the weekend.



PO3 Catalino Gazmen, case investigator, identified the victim as Victor Caube, 53, from Cagayan de Oro City. The four unidentified suspects are at large.

Initial investigation showed Caube parked his white Toyota Land Cruiser (UQY 303) in front of a spa massage center on Taft Avenue corner San Juan Street, Pasay, around 7 p.m. Friday. He then entered the wellness center but when he returned to check his car at 9:23 p.m., he noticed the rear right window of his car already smashed.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained by police showed one of the four suspects broke the window of his car while the three others served as lookouts.

The suspects took Caube’s watch and 24-karat gold bracelet worth P1.65 million, P400,000 worth of cash and dollars, and a P50,000 worth branded wallet.

Caube also reported that some of his credit and ATM cards, driver’s license, and other important documents were stolen.

Police said they are conducting a follow-up investigation to identify the suspects.

Related

comments