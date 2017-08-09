Adamson completes Dickies Cup semis cast

Games Saturday

(Buddhacare gym, Q.C.)

10 a.m. – NU vs Adamson

11:45 a.m. – UE vs CEU

Adamson completed the semis cast with a 75-68 win over University of the Philippines in the PCABL Dickies Cup held recently at the Buddhacare gym in Quezon City.

Rose Rosario and Nathalia Prado took charge for the Lady Falcons by posting 17 and 15 points, respectively, aside from combining for 16 boards in the preseason tournament.



Both Adamson and UP finished tied for fourth to fifth places with similar 3-5 records but the former took the fourth spot due to the winner over the other rule.

Adamson, however, needs to raise its game a notch higher as it battles undefeated No. 1 National University in the knockout semis on Saturday.

Centro Escolar University, meanwhile, finished No. 2 after downing Ateneo, 49-46, in the tournament also backed by Smart Communications, Powerhouse and CW Home Depot.

Tin Caranto produced another double-double with 24 points and 16 boards, while Divine Lacson added 11 points and eight boards for the Lady Scorpions.

CEU will face University of the East in the other semis pairing.

Like CEU, UE also wound up with a 5-2 card after edging La Salle, 73-71.

LJ Sto. Domingo led four UE players in double figures with 17 points.

