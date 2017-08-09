AFP blasts communists for coup, assassination claims

By: Francis T. Wakefield

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) lambasted the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) for spreading reports about an alleged plot of the military to kill Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) top honcho and then ousts President Duterte.



In a statement, AFP spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, said such claims are baseless and not true at all.

The NDF claimed that it has received reports from several sources in the AFP that military officers who are assets of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and are close to AFP chief of staff Eduardo Año are engaged in a two-stage plot to assassinate Jose Maria Sison, NDFP chief political consultant, and subsequently to overthrow President Duterte.

“This is once again a propaganda line of the left to gain sympathy and toe the anti-US line that they usually take. Again this is such a preposterous statement,” Padilla said.

