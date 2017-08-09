Customs official tagged in payoffs steps down

By: Betheena Kae Unite

Bureau of Customs Imports Assessment Service Director Milo Maestrecampo yesterday stepped down from his post to clear his name after he was named during the House inquiry on the R6.4-billion worth of shabu smuggled from China as one of the BoC officials allegedly involved in corrupt activities.



Maestrecampo wrote a letter addressed to President Duterte dated August 8 saying he is tendering resignation and submits self to investigation.

“In order to fight for my honor and integrity and in the name of ‘delicadeza,’ I hereby tender my resignation and submit to investigations in order to clear my name,” he said in the letter.

Presidential son Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte will be next to be grilled by congressmen investigating the shabu smuggling case if Customs broker Mark Taguba positively links the young Duterte to the multi-billion peso smuggling operations at the BoC.

