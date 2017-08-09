Generals edge Chiefs

Games Tomorrow

(EAC gym, Taft Ave.)

2 p.m. – EAC vs Lyceum (Jrs)

4 p.m. – EAC vs Lyceum (Srs)

Emilio Aguinaldo College survived Arellano University’s late rally to post an 85-79 victory yesterday in the 93rd NCAA men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Leading 79-68 with 3:18 left in the game, the Generals saw the Chiefs launch a 10-3 run courtesy of Kent Salado that trimmed their advantage down to 2, 81-79.



Arellano even tried to slow down the game by making fouls, but EAC’s Sidney Onwubere and Raymund Pascua sank four of their six charities to seal their win.

The Generals thus jumped to third place with a 3-2 card, while the Chiefs absorbed their third straight loss for a 2-4 card.

Onwubere led EAC with 17 points and 14 rebounds as he carried the cudgels for the team after Hamadou Laminou hurt his left knee late in the first quarter after stepping on someone else’s foot and never returned.

Jesse Bautista also shone with 14 points four rebounds and three assists, while Jerome Garcia poured all his 13 points in the second half highlighted by three triples.

EAC sizzled shot well by making 50 percent of its field goals (28-of-55), including 11 three-pointers. The Generals posted their biggest lead in the third at 67-58 on a 12-0 run sparked by Garcia.

Arellano coach Jerry Codiñera tried to shuffle his lineup for the right combination, but had no success.

Kent Salado expectedly topscored for the Chiefs with 24 points, while Allen Enriquez and Rence Alcoriza finished with 17 and 12 points.

EAC 85 – Onwubere 17, Bautista 14, Garcia 13, Munsayac 11, Laminou 8, Diego 6, Guzman 6, Pascua 5, Corilla 3, Neri 2, Tampoc 0, J. Mendoza 0, I. Mendoza 0.

ARELLANO 79 – Salado 24, Enriquez 17, Alcoriza 12, Flores 7, Dela Cruz 5, Meca 3, Villoria 3, Nicholls 3, Concepcion 3, Canete 2, Abanes 0, Ongolo 0.

QUARTERS: 22-20; 43-43; 67-59; 85-79.

