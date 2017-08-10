35 girls vie for Miss World Philippines 2017

A SPORTSCASTER, a forensic anthropologist, a professional singer, a daughter of popular movie stars, and pageant titleholders both in local and national levels, are some of the official candidates of the Miss World Philippines 2017 beauty pageant.

At the press presentation held at New World Hotel in Makati City last Monday night, the 35 official candidates are Shawntel Cruz, recording artist; Veronica Villones, Glyssa Perez, Rose Flores, Kaycie Lyn Fajardo, Jona Li Sweett, Jane Darren Genobisa, Miss Bohol; Nikki Deveza, Teresita Ssein, Winwyn Marquez, daughter of Alma Moreno and Joey Marquez; Leidda Palette Babasanta, Gabriella Madarieta Ortega;



Henna Kaizzelle Nicole Cajandig, Kathryn Jade Cudiamat, Cristina Marie Carpina Coloma, sportscaster Laura Lehman, Ethel Abellanosa, Jellie Alliana Escandon, Angel Alvaira Joanna Marie Rabe, Trizha Ocampo, Miss La Union; Netania Deveza, Chelsea Anne Manalo;

Princess Marquez Laurenao, Zara Carbonell, daughter of actor Cris Villanueva; Karren Dela; Janela Joy Cuaton, 1st runner-up, Miss Tourism Metropolitan 2016; Ella Eiveren Lubag, Sheila Marie Reyes, sister of politician-actress Daisy Reyes; Krystle Anne Ongjangco, Kathleen Gomez, Jeanyfer Garvilles Ozbot, Cynthia Thomalia, Noelle Fuentes Uy-Tuazon, forensic anthropologist; Andrea Poliquit, and Sophia Sordan Senoron, Miss San Beda.

Tuazon, 25, is one of very few forensic anthropologists in the Asia-Pacific Region.

A forensic anthropologist is under biological science and helps in the investigation of crime scenes and in massive grave sites.

Asked why she should be the next Miss World Philippines, Tuazon said: “I believe I should be the next Miss World Philippines because with my background I could offer diversity and could easily get along with any type of person in all walks of life. My platform is in relation to positive change.”

Tuazon, 25, finished her course of Bachelor of Science in Anthropology minor in Geography with a focus on biological anthropology and emphasis on Forensic Anthropology at the Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, USA.

Lehman, 24, was a former courtside reporter for Ateneo de Manila University at the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

Marquez, who is also a television personality, said that she is focused on making people smile.

Miss World Philippines national director Arnold Vegafria said that he is optimistic about the quality and diversity of this year’s bumper crop of aspirants.

Miss World Philippines general manager Bessie Besana said that he is ecstatic about the unprecedented turnout.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines title, three other crowns are at stake – Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2017, Miss Multinational 2017, and Miss Eco Philippines 2017.

The grand coronation night of the Miss World Philippines 2017 pageant will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sept. 3.

This year’s Miss World Philippines will represent the country at the 67th Miss World beauty contest in Sanya, China on Nov. 18.

