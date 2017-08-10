‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ avenue for action stars

STILL COUNTING – “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” is now on its 100th week… and still counting. The action-drama on ABS-CBN runs until February next year. Phenomenal in this day and age when the lifespan of most TV shows is usually only a few seasons (13 weeks is one season).



But the Coco Martin starrer continues to lord it at the ratings, one time hitting an all-time high of 46.7%.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” is as timely as today’s headlines – police valor, insurgency, drama behind the lives and loves of men in uniform.

And let’s not forget it carries the name of Fernando Poe Jr., the original “promdi” on the big screen, not once but twice. Mrs. Poe (Susan Roces) allowed ABS-CBN the use of the title. Susan plays Coco’s grandma in the series.

By the way, its success has gone beyond TV with its launch of mobile game app, which has reached about one million downloads.

AVENUE FOR – Now that hard action in movies are rarely seen – if at all – “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” serves as an avenue for rarely seen action stars.

Think of Lito Lapid, John Regala, Jeric Raval, Victor Neri, Mark Lapid, Jess Lapid, Jestoni Alarcon, Aljur Abrenica, among others.

It also serves as the “launching pad” of child stars – think Aura and Onyok.

Yassi Pressman has the action-drama show to thank for the popularity she’s currently enjoying. She plays the wife of Coco.

By the way, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” has won virtually all awards from showbiz, civic, religious, and government groups.

‘PANDAY’ – Coco Martin is the new “Ang Panday,” also originated by the great FPJ. It’s an entry to the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Coco wears four hats on the set of “Ang Panday”: Actor, director, writer, and producer.

Co-stars include Mariel de Leon as love interest and Jake Cuenca as main villain (Lizardo).

