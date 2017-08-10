Global-Cebu nears semis

Paolo Salenga scored two goals as Global-Cebu closed in on another semifinals berth with a 3-1 win over Cambodian side Boeungket Angkor Tuesday night in the first leg of the Singapore Cup quarterfinals at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.



The former National University striker and one-time member of the national U-23 team netted the opener seven minutes after kickoff before completing a brace in the 68th to put Global on the verge of a third semifinal appearance in Singapore’s annual cup competition.

Misagh Bahadoran also found the back of the net in the 45th for Global, which now has the luxury of playing it safe in the return match set tomorrow evening at the same venue.

Global beat Boeungket Angkor for the third straight time this year, counting the twin victories it produced in the group stage of the AFC Cup.

The Cambodian outfit trailed 2-0 at the half but cut the margin in half when striker Khoun Laboravy scored off a spot kick in the 53rd. But Salenga completed his second goal 15 minutes later to give Global the needed cushion for the second leg.

