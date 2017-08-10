Vhong Navarro says marriage not on his priority list

Singer-comedian Vhong Navarro has said that marriage is still not on the list of his priorities these days.

“Ayoko sabihin eh. Nauudlot nang nauudlot,” said Navarro during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS-CBN.



Navarro, 40, is a relationship these days with ABS CBN writer Tanya Winona Bautista.

Asked if the case filed by entrepreneur Deniece Cornejo against him was affecting his wedding plan, Navarro said:

“Honestly, yun talaga ’yung rason kung bakit naaantala ng naaantala, na kay God lahat.”

“So inaano ko na kung kasama talaga ito sa daloy ng buhay ko mga pagsubok na ganito e dapat matanggap na natin yan.

“Kaya ang sabi ko, ayoko magsabi ng taon o buwan kung kailan,” said Navarro, will appear on his latest movie “Woke Up Like This.”

Navarro was allegedly involved in a rape case filed by Cornejo against him in 2014. The case is still being heard in court.

The comedian is currently seen as one of the co-hosts of the popular noontime show “It’s Showtime.”

