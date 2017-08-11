‘Bolt of Talent’ premieres on StarWorld

1 SHARES Share Tweet

On August 16, Star World will finally premiere the new show called “Bolt of Talent,” FOX Networks Group (FNG) Asia’s highly anticipated original series documenting award-winning American songwriter and pop culture icon Michael Bolton’s search for undiscovered gifted singers across Asia, announces its roster of talented competitors. The music icon will also be joined by our very own Morissette Amon.



Ahead of the premiere, we would like to seek for your support in spreading the news thru your website starting tomorrow, July 11 Friday. Attached are press materials, for your reference.

Related

comments