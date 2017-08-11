Can oral sex cause throat cancer?

BY: Rica Cruz

Dear Ms. Rica:

I’m a 28-year-old male about to marry my beautiful girlfriend in a year. We both agreed to wait until we get married before doing the big deed and we go down and do oral on each other instead. The problem is, we’ve been reading that throat cancer is caused by oral sex. Is this true?

My fiance loves to pleasure me down there and swallow after. But because of the news, she stopped doing it. We’re both loyal to each other and we don’t do anything else. What can I do for her not to be scared anymore so we can have fun once again?



Thank you,

F

Hello F,

It may be comforting to tell you that I know a lot of people who were rattled by this news too. Most of them panicked because like you, chow time is their only fun time! Pero, huwag kang mangamba, as this is just a common misconception. Whew, right?

Going down, or the act of oral sex is not the one that increases the risk of throat cancer. What increases the risk is the human papilloma virus that can be transmitted through oral sex. This is why people associate oral sex and throat cancer.

Now how do we get HPV? One factor for getting HPV is having multiple sexy time partners at one time or having a higher number of sexual partners through your lifetime. Another, of course, is not being protected during sexy play.

Now, given that you said that you’re loyal to each other, (and assuming that both of you are STI-free), then there’s very little chance that you’ll contract and transmit HPV or any other STI when you have fun in the bedroom (or anywhere else you want.)

But how can you be so sure? Maybe, this is what your girlfriend is scared of. One thing that you can do to make your girlfriend feel safe again is for you to both get tested. HPV can go for years without symptoms.

Hence, there are people who pass HPV to their partners without even knowing it. Yikes, right? So to be absolutely certain, go to a health clinic and get checked for HPV and other STIs. Once the results come out, and hopefully, they’re negative, then you can be certain that you’re safe.

There’s no chance for you to transmit HPV (and any other STI for that matter) if you don’t have it, di ba? So in terms of whether you and your lovely girlfriend can continue pleasuring each other orally, by all means, please do! Go ahead! Have fun and do you thing. She can swallow or even spit if she wants to.

Otherwise, you can talk to your doctor for treatment before you resume your sexy time. Do know though that most people who have HPV do not develop serious health problems from it.

But then again, it still pays to be safe…than sorry. #takeitfromtehsexymind

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me on Twitter or Instagram: @_ricacruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Sex Therapist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

